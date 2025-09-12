Emperor Naruhito, His Family Mourn A-Bomb Victims in Nagasaki

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, offered prayers Friday for the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern city of Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II.

Led by Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki, the family visited Nagasaki Peace Park. They offered white flowers and bowed deeply at a monument marking the epicenter of the Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bombing.

The family arrived at Nagasaki Airport on a special flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier Friday. It is Princess Aiko's first visit to the prefecture and the first for the Imperial couple since the Emperor's ascent to the throne in May 2019.

They later visited the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum and viewed exhibited artifacts and photographs taken around the time of the bombing. They also met and spoke with four hibakusha atomic bomb survivors.

Among the hibakusha was Shigemitsu Tanaka, 84, co-chair of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo. It was the family's first meeting with an official from Nihon Hidankyo since it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year. Princess Aiko asked Tanaka what he wanted to pass on to the next generation.

