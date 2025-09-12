Koizumi to Run for LDP Chief: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agricultural minister Shinjiro Koizumi has decided to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's upcoming leadership race, it was learned Friday.

Koizumi plans to inform his supporters in his electoral district about the decision on the weekend and hold a press conference next week to announce his bid to succeed outgoing LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, also prime minister, people familiar with the matter said.

The 44-year-old is the youngest of the five LDP members to vie for the party presidency, also including former economic security ministers Sanae Takaichi, 64, and Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, as well as former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, and incumbent Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64.

The high-profile, communicative politician would be a promising candidate, an observer said.

"The LDP is in a critical state," Koizumi told a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Friday. "We're facing the pressing task of mending such wounds as the intraparty division and forging ahead together."

