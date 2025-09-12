Fuji Media Lifts FY '25 Net Profit Outlook to 16.5 B Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Friday that it has revised up its group net profit forecast for fiscal 2025 ending next March to 16.5 billion yen from 10 billion yen.

The parent company of Fuji Television Network Inc. expects to book an extraordinary gain of about 28 billion yen from the sale of some shareholdings in Toei Animation Co.

Fuji TV is suffering a prolonged decline in advertising revenue following a sexual misconduct scandal involving former popular TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

The parent projects an operating loss of 12 billion yen for fiscal 2025.

