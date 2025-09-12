Komeito to Retain Nishida as Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito said Friday that he will keep party Secretary-General Makoto Nishida, despite Nishida's offer to resign to take responsibility for the party's poor performance in July's House of Councillors election.

Nishida submitted his resignation on Thursday after Komeito, the junior member of Japan's ruling coalition, adopted a document reviewing the election result. Saito, however, persuaded him to stay in his post.

"In order to resolve the mountain of issues, Nishida's abundant experience and excellent coordination ability are indispensable," the party leader said.

Saito added that he will also continue as Komeito chief, saying, "It's my duty to revive the party."

