Japan's MinebeaMitsumi Fails to Acquire Shibaura Electronics

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese bearing maker MinebeaMitsumi Inc. said Friday that its tender offer for sensor maker Shibaura Electronics Co. has failed.

The tender offer, which was made at 6,200 yen per share, ended unsuccessful on Thursday because the number of shares tendered did not reach the minimum number set by MinebeaMitsumi.

For Shibaura Electronics, meanwhile, Taiwanese electronics parts maker Yageo Corp. is holding a tender offer at 7,130 yen per share, which is set to run until Thursday.

Yageo launched the offer in May without Shibaura Electronics' consent. MinebeaMitsumi stepped in as a white knight to block Yageo's acquisition bid.

