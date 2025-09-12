MinebeaMitsumi Fails to Acquire Shibaura Electronics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Major bearing maker MinebeaMitsumi Inc. said Friday that its tender offer for sensor maker Shibaura Electronics Co. has failed.

The tender offer, which ended Thursday, saw only some 20 pct of Shibaura Electronics shares tendered, far short of MinebeaMitsumi's minimum target of 50.1 pct.

The Japanese firm made the tender offer at 6,200 yen per share, while Taiwanese electronics parts maker Yageo Corp. set its offer price at 7,130 yen. Yageo's tender offer will run until next Thursday.

In February, Yageo announced its takeover bid without gaining the support of Shibaura Electronics. MinebeaMitsumi then stepped in as a white knight at Shibaura Electronics' request. Both companies launched their offers in May.

Initially, MinebeaMitsumi's offer price was 4,500 yen, while Yageo offered 4,300 yen. However, they have repeatedly raised their prices and extended the offer periods.

