Japan Expands Sanctions against Russia over Ukraine Invasion

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday decided to expand sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, newly imposing an asset freeze on 51 organizations and 14 individuals related to Russia.

Also decided was a ban on exports to 11 organizations in some countries including Russia, China and Turkey. Tokyo aims to strengthen its measures against moves to circumvent sanctions via third countries.

The expanded Japanese sanctions "will contribute to international efforts to resolve issues linked to Ukraine," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry eased part of the restrictions on travel to Russia, allowing Japanese nationals to visit and stay in the country for such purposes as business, study and research if there is a compelling reason to do this. This does not change Japan's Level 3 advisory warning against travel to Russia.

The relaxation, decided in line with requests from Japanese companies with bases in Russia, does not apply to regions along the border with Ukraine, which are under Level 4 advisory urging Japanese citizens to evacuate.

