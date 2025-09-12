4 Chinese Ships Sail in Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Friday.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters based in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, it was the first intrusion by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters off the Senkaku island chain in the East China Sea since Aug. 5.

The four vessels entered Japanese waters near Minamikojima, part of the Senkaku chain, between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., and left the area by around 11:45 a.m.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

