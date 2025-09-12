Japan to Send F-15 Fighters to Europe, Canada for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Four F-15 fighter jets of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force will be deployed to Britain, Germany and Canada for the first time from Sunday to Oct. 1, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday.

The aim is to strengthen defense cooperation through exchanges with the air forces of the three countries. There are no plans for joint exercises.

The four F-15 fighters from the ASDF's Chitose base in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido will travel to the countries via the United States, accompanied by four other aircraft, including C-2 transporters and a KC-767 aerial refueling and transporter.

"This deployment will embody a shared recognition that the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and that of the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable and interrelated," Nakatani said at a press conference.

The ASDF's fighters have previously been sent to the United States, Australia and the Philippines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]