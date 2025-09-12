604 Sets of Info Leaked by Nippon Life Employees on Loan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. said Friday that employees on loan to sales agents leaked 604 sets of the host firms' internal information to the major insurer over roughly six years from May 2019.

The information leaks involved 13 employees loaned to seven companies including MUFG Bank, as well as 23 people at Nippon Life who received the information.

Nippon Life will consider internal punishments, including for executives involved.

The company launched an in-house investigation after an incident involving an employee seconded to MUFG Bank was discovered in July.

On Friday, it reported the results of the investigation and measures to prevent a recurrence to the Financial Services Agency.

