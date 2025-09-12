12 Japan Agencies Found Vulnerable to Cyberattacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--A total of 58 information systems at 12 Japanese government institutions have been found vulnerable to cyberattacks, a survey by the Board of Audit of Japan showed Friday.

The audit board called on the institutions to take measures based on the government standards.

The uniform standards of the country's cybersecurity measures were set by organizations including the National Cybersecurity Office, established in July by reorganizing the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.

The audit board's survey, conducted over the three years through fiscal 2023, covered 356 information systems at 40 government institutions, including ministries and agencies.

In the systems in question, the audit board found that the management of access rights and password authentication processes failed to meet the standards, designed to prevent cyberattacks such as theft and the destruction of important information.

