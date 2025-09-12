Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The average summer bonus among major Japanese companies rose 5.31 pct from the previous year to 946,469 yen this year, hitting a new record high, the labor ministry said Friday.

The average increased for the fourth year in a row.

Summer bonuses climbed in 17 of the 21 industries surveyed. The shipbuilding sector saw an increase of 24.11 pct, the wholesale and retail sector posted 14.43 pct, and the finance sector 10.94 pct.

On the other hand, the service industry logged a decline of 15.23 pct, and the steel industry 6.9 pct.

The ministry survey covered 342 companies with capital of 1 billion yen or more, 1,000 or more employees and labor unions.

