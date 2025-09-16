Ishiba Backers Seen Swaying LDP Leadership Race Outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Members of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party who voted for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the ruling party's previous presidential election last year are expected to sway the outcome of its upcoming leadership vote.

Five contenders expected to run in the Oct. 4 vote are working to secure the support of LDP members who backed Ishiba last time.

Ishiba won 46 votes among LDP lawmakers in the first round of the previous leadership election, the third most among nine candidates. In the runoff round, Ishiba overtook rival Sanae Takaichi, former economic security minister, by winning the backing of former prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida.

Takayuki Kobayashi, another former economic security minister who on Tuesday formally declared his candidacy in the October race, was previously critical of Ishiba. Kobayashi last month effectively demanded that Ishiba resign to take responsibility for the party's disastrous showing in a parliamentary election in July.

On Friday, however, Kobayashi told reporters after meeting with Ishiba, "I felt respect for his leadership over the past year."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]