G-7 Finance Ministers Hold Online Talks on Ukraine Peace

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The finance ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies held an online meeting on Friday night to discuss achieving peace in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Japan's Katsunobu Kato declined to comment on a media report that the United States plans to urge its G-7 counterparts to significantly raise tariffs on India and China, both of which are buying Russian oil despite the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kato said he vowed at the meeting that Japan will maintain its sanctions against Russia in coordination with the international community, including its G-7 colleagues, in order to realize fair and permanent peace in Ukraine.

