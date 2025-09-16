Osaka Expo Organizer Calls for Reuse of Pavilions

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--As the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, comes to a close on Oct. 13, the organizer is encouraging local governments and companies to reuse pavilion buildings and equipment, including air conditioners and lighting.

This call aligns with one of the Expo's central themes: caring for the environment and achieving a sustainable society.

In principle, pavilions and their equipment will be dismantled and removed after the six-month event concludes. Meanwhile, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition launched a website in August 2024 to offer used materials and equipment.

Currently, more than 100 items are listed on the "Myaku-Ichi" website, including parts of pavilions produced by prominent figures. Successful bidders will be selected after discussions among related parties, including on how they will be reused.

The western city of Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, hopes to acquire "Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion," a themed pavilion produced by musician Sachiko Nakajima.

