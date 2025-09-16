Elderly People Using Electric Wheelchairs, Bikes Warned of Fall Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese authorities call on elderly people to recheck the way they are using their mobility-assisting devices such as electric wheelchairs and power-assisted bicycles, in order to avoid falling accidents.

There were 56 accidents involving people aged 65 or above that occurred while using electric wheelchairs in the decade that ended last March, according to the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation, or NITE.

In September 2022, a man in his 90s died while on an electric wheelchair in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, after falling some 3 meters from a fenceless parking area due to an operating error of his wheelchair.

In another case, an elderly person on an electric wheelchair who did not use its fall prevention function suffered injuries from a fall.

The number of accidents involving elderly people using power-assisted bicycles came to 146 in the same period, according to NITE.

