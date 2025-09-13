U.S. Seeks G-7 Tariffs on China, India to Up Pressure on Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The United States has urged its Group of Seven partners to raise tariffs on China and India with the aim of stopping them from purchasing Russian crude oil targeted by U.S. sanctions over the war in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said Friday.

"Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin's war machine at the source will we be able to apply sufficient economic pressure to end the senseless killing," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

The two attended Friday's online meeting of the G-7 finance ministers.

At the meeting, Bessent reiterated U.S. President Donald Trump's call to other G-7 major democracies that if they are truly committed to ending the war in Ukraine, they should join the United States in imposing tariffs on countries purchasing oil from Russia, according to the statement.

Trump has urged the European Union to impose 100 pct tariffs on China and India.

