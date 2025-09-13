Koizumi Tells Supporters He Intends to Run for LDP Presidency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi voiced his intention to run for the Oct. 4 leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party at a meeting with his supporters in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Saturday, according to a senior official of his supporter group.

"I will unite the LDP once again and engage with the opposition," Koizumi, 44, elected to the House of Representatives from a constituency including Yokosuka, said at the meeting.

He expressed his intention to work on addressing rising prices, security challenges and other pending issues.

Koizumi is expected to hold a press conference next week to formally announce his candidacy in the LDP leadership race to pick the successor of outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Local assembly members and representatives of Koizumi's supporter group attended the day's meeting, confirming their support for the minister.

