Japan's Emperor, Family Visit Nursing Home for Hibakusha

Nagasaki, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, visited a special elderly nursing home for hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki on Saturday.

This was the first visit to the facility by the Emperor since 2003 and the first ever by the Empress and the princess. The Imperial couple and Princess Aiko bent down to meet the eyes of eight residents aged 82 to 98 while speaking with them.

The Emperor asked 84-year-old Hatsue Ogawa, "Where were you when the atomic bomb was dropped?" With tears in her eyes, Ogawa recounted her experiences of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, in the final phase of World War II, as the family listened attentively.

Haru Haruno, 98, told the family that her house was destroyed in the bombing. The Empress said, "I'm glad you were safe." Princess Aiko asked, "What do you enjoy doing (at the facility)?"

In the afternoon, the Imperial couple visited the Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum for an event exhibiting works by people with disabilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]