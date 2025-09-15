Japanese Opposition Parties Wary of Early Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties are wary of a possible early general election following the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership vote next month.

They are concerned that the LDP may regain public support after choosing a new leader and opt for a snap election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Among opposition parties, the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito made gains in July's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, while the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) were sluggish.

They are apart and unlikely to work together to compete with the ruling coalition.

A snap Lower House election is "not out of the question" after the LDP chooses a new leader, CDP chief Yoshihiko Noda said at a press conference on Friday. He said that he had ordered the party to prepare for the establishment of a comprehensive election headquarters.

