Major Japanese Banks Opening New Types of Outlets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 19 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese banks are opening new types of outlets, such as those specializing in providing individual clients with investment consultations and assistance on setting up accounts, in a reversal of their previous moves to scale down branch networks.

They now hope to increase direct contact with customers again amid rising interest rates and the growing appetite for asset management services. The use of digital technology in services is also being sought.

On Sept. 12, MUFG Bank opened a retail-only branch at the NEWoMan Takanawa shopping complex in Tokyo's Minato Ward, its first new outlet in some 20 years.

The store has no counter handling cash-related services while featuring a simple layout with a large event space, a tablet terminal for account openings, a consultation booth and an automated teller machine. It is open for more hours than ordinary outlets, including on weekday evenings and weekends.

Events are held to attract customers and make people feel easy to visit the outlet while shopping and commuting. MUFG Bank aims to turn about 80 to 100 of its roughly 320 branches nationwide into the new type of branch, positioning the Minato Ward outlet as a model to promote its new retail financial brand integrating banking, securities, trust and credit card services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]