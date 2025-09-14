Japanese Anime Event Opens in New Delhi

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--A large-scale exhibition event promoting Japanese anime opened at a shopping mall in New Delhi on Saturday, showcasing popular titles like "Crayon Shin-chan" and "Obocchama-kun."

At the event, called Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!, TV Asahi Corp., which broadcasts Crayon Shin-chan, and others set up booths, attracting many local anime fans.

Organized by officials from several Japanese companies, the event is being held as part of "Japan Month," in which various events are held intensively to promote exchanges between Japan and India. Anime song live performances and talk shows were also held.

A Crayon Shin-chan movie set in India is scheduled to be screened in the country.

The classic gag anime Obocchama-kun also enjoys high popularity in India, where a new locally produced series has just started to be distributed by anime-specialized channel Anime Times. A Japanese official of Anime Times said: "There isn't a single person visiting our booth who doesn't know Obocchama-kun. They know more than we do."

