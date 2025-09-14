2 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Sunday.

As the Chinese ships attempted to approach a Japanese fishing boat operating in the area, a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship secured the safety of the boat and warned the Chinese vessels to leave the waters.

It was the first intrusion by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters off the island chain in the East China Sea since Friday.

According to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters near Minamikojima, one of the islands, around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

