Japanese Opposition DPFP Eager to Take Political Leadership 5 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People, a Japanese opposition party launched five years ago, aims to take a leading role in the country's evolving political landscape following its impressive advances in recent parliamentary elections.

The party's basic strategy is to leave open the possibility of joining the ruling coalition while not easily making concessions.

"The first step is to determine what can be done for each policy," DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki said on television on Friday, referring to the party's approach to the ruling coalition.

A major test will be how much the ruling parties will compromise in possible talks later this year on measures aimed at reducing the impact of higher prices, he said.

"Depending on the degree of trust that will be built, there will be more options," Tamaki added, signaling the possibility of his party joining the ruling coalition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]