80 Years On: Hiroshima Guide Passing on Stories of 2 Tragedies

Newsfrom Japan

Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Pref., Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--A local volunteer guide in Hiroshima Prefecture is working to pass down the stories of two tragedies--a U.S. atomic bombing and a massive typhoon--that struck the western Japan prefecture in quick succession 80 years ago.

"I hope to provide an opportunity for people to think about disaster prevention and peace," a guide in the Hiroshima city of Hatsukaichi said.

Just a month after Hiroshima was devastated by an atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Aug. 6, 1945, toward the end of World War II, Typhoon Ida, better known in Japan as Typhoon Makurazaki, hit the country. The typhoon is regarded as one of three biggest to hit Japan during the country's Showa era (1926-1989).

Of the 3,756 people who were killed or went missing in the typhoon, 2,012 were in Hiroshima.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1945, a typhoon-caused mudslide hit Ono Army Hospital, located in what is now Hatsukaichi, killing over 150 people, mainly hibakusha atomic bomb survivors who were receiving treatment and members of a team sent from Kyoto University to treat such patients and to research the impact of the atomic bombing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]