Japan's Elderly Population Estimated at 36.19 M.

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of people aged 65 or older in Japan stands at 36.19 million as of Monday, falling by 50,000 from a year before, the internal affairs ministry said Sunday.

The estimate, released ahead of Respect for the Aged Day on Monday, a national holiday, decreased for the first time in two years but accounted for record 29.4 pct of the country's total population, up 0.1 percentage point.

According to the ministry, the decrease of the elderly population is attributed to factors such as the number of deaths among those aged 65 or over exceeding the number of people newly reaching 65.

Elderly men are estimated to come to 15.68 million, making up 26.2 pct of the total male population, and the estimated number of elderly women stands at 20.51 million, accounting for 32.4 pct of the overall female population.

