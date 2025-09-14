Emperor, Empress Attend Opening Ceremony of Cultural Festivals

Newsfrom Japan

Sasebo, Nagasaki Pref., Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended the opening ceremony of national cultural festivals in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday.

In his address at the ceremony to mark the opening of the 40th National Cultural Festival and the 25th National Arts and Culture Festival for Persons with Disabilities, the Emperor stressed the significance of holding the festivals this year, the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. "I hope the events will lead to the vitality needed to create new culture," he said.

The Imperial couple later interacted with those who appeared in the opening ceremony.

Kenshiro Takada, a 17-year-old high school student from the town of Nagayo in Nagasaki who is a third-generation hibakusha atomic bomb survivor, read a message about peace in the ceremony. He told the couple about his activities as a peace messenger. The Emperor asked, "What is it like to talk about peace to children?" The Empress inquired, "What do you hope to do in the future?"

Earlier in the day, the Emperor and Empress observed rehearsals for a dance performance by local elementary, junior high and high school students to be presented at the National Cultural Festival. The couple returned to Tokyo in the evening.

