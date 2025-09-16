Haneda Security Inspector Allegedly Steals Cash from Passenger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--A security inspector at Haneda Airport in Tokyo has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash from a passenger during baggage inspection at a security checkpoint.

Arrested by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department was Ryu Matsumoto, 21, from Ota Ward in the Japanese capital.

Matsumoto admitted to the charge, saying, "I wanted a thrill stealing cash." He also said, "My job is hard, so I thought of quitting and planned to use the money (I stole) to support myself."

Around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, Matsumoto is suspected of stealing 90,000 yen from a tray during baggage inspection for a male passenger at Terminal 1 of the airport, pretending to organize the man's belongings while the victim looked away. Matsumoto allegedly slipped the cash into his shirt pocket, and then moved into a toilet stall and hid the money inside a toilet roll.

The victim noticed that the money was missing after his body check. Matsumoto was identified as the suspect through security camera footage.

