Countries Vow to Quadruple Use of Sustainable Fuels by 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Ministers and other senior officials from over 30 nations and international organizations on Monday agreed to more than quadruple the use of sustainable fuels such as biofuels worldwide by 2035 from the 2024 levels.

Biofuels are expected to contribute to carbon reductions as plants used as their raw materials absorb carbon dioxide while growing.

"The importance of advancing decarbonization was widely shared," Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto, who co-chaired the ministerial meeting in the western Japan city of Osaka, said at a press conference. The meeting was co-hosted by Japan and Brazil, a major producer of biofuels.

Separately, five companies, including Toyota Motor Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Daimler Truck AG, signed an agreement to cooperate in building a large-scale hydrogen supply network.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]