U.S. to Lower Japan Auto Tariffs on Tues.

Washington, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The United States will lower its tariff on automobile imports from Japan to 15 pct from 27.5 pct on Tuesday.

The reduction will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time, according to a notice published Monday.

Despite the reduction, Japanese automakers will continue to face difficulties because the tariff rate remains higher than 2.5 pct before U.S. President Donald Trump raised the levy.

The notice also said levies will be reduced for Japanese goods that are subject to the 15 pct reciprocal tariff.

