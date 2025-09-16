Hayashi Indicates Candidacy for LDP Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday that he will run to succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Oct. 4 leadership election.

"I want to inherit the wishes of Prime Minister Ishiba and take the helm of this country," Hayashi told reporters.

Meanwhile, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, who has already declared his candidacy, held a press conference the same day to explain his policies and stance on possible cooperation with other parties.

Hayashi, 64, and Kobayashi, 50, both ran in last year's LDP presidential election, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Hayashi also ran in the 2012 contest.

Hayashi was first elected to the House of Councillors from the Yamaguchi district in 1995. After serving five terms in the Upper House, he won a seat in the House of Representatives in the Yamaguchi No. 3 constituency in 2021.

