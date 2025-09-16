5 Japanese Language Education Supporters Dispatched to India

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--A party was held in New Delhi on Monday for five people dispatched from Japan under the Nihongo Partners program for supporting local Japanese language education.

The five will assist Japanese language teachers and introduce Japanese culture at secondary schools in the Delhi area over six months.

It is the first time that Nihongo Partners are dispatched to a South Asian country, as the program run by the Japan Foundation has previously focused on Southeast Asia.

The Japan Foundation plans to carry out a similar dispatch to India continuously over a decade starting this year, as part of an agreement reached at a summit of Japanese and Indian leaders last month to increase personnel exchanges between the two countries.

Hiroto Kishi, a 21-year-old Nihongo Partner and university student from Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, who is aspiring to become a teacher, said in a speech at the party that he will do his best to "become a bridge between Japan and India."

