Suzuki to Launch 1st EV e Vitara in Japan Next Jan.

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will release its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in Japan on Jan. 16, 2026.

The electric SUV will be priced from 3,993,000 yen. It is the first of the six EV models the automaker plans to introduce in Japan by the end of fiscal 2030 to catch up in the EV market.

The release is "part of our strategy to offer a variety of choices tailored to suit the characteristics of different regions and markets," President Toshihiro Suzuki told a press conference in Tokyo. "I'm confident the e Vitara will be a model that will open up a new market."

The small SUV will be available in two-wheel and four-wheel drive versions. The two-wheel drive version offers a driving range of more than 400 kilometers on a single charge, powered by a lithium iron phosphate battery considered safer and lower-priced than conventional batteries.

The e Vitara, already on sale in the European market, is scheduled to be introduced in India.

