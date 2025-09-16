Seibu Ikubukuro Store to Open New “Depachika” Food Floor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Sogo & Seibu Co. on Tuesday held a media preview of the renovated “Depachika” sweets and gourmet market on the first basement floor at the Japanese department store chain’s flagship store in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district.

The food floor, set to open on Wednesday, features 25 new shops specializing in sweets, as well as existing shops that have been redecorated.

“We received many requests from customers to reopen the Depachika,” said Yasuhiro Teraoka, manager of the Ikebukuro store. “We’re now ready to meet their expectations.”

A highlight of the renovated floor is the opening of 10 new cake shops, including Chez Shibata, which is opening its first shop in the Kanto eastern region.

Among the existing shops, Unohanagaki, which sells famous confectioneries from across Japan, has expanded its selection of individually sold products and daily sweets, with the aim of attracting both regular customers and young people who are not familiar with department store sweets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]