U.S. Lowers Auto Tariff on Japan

Washington, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump lowered its automotive tariff on Japan to 15 pct from 27.5 pct on Tuesday, still higher than 2.5 pct before he raised the levy earlier this year.

The Trump administration is also set to reduce its import duties on Japanese goods that are subject to the 15 pct reciprocal tariff, according to a notice published on Monday.

The lower tariffs apply retroactively from Aug. 7, and amounts overpaid since then will be refunded.

Tariffs on civilian aircraft and aircraft parts are set to be eliminated. The auto levy does not apply to small trucks and other goods already subject to tariffs of 15 pct or more.

The Trump administration imposed additional tariffs of 25 pct on automobiles in April and on auto parts the following month.

