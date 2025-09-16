Japan Land Prices Rise for 4th Year in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The average land price in Japan as of July 1 rose 1.5 pct from a year earlier, up for the fourth consecutive year, thanks to a moderate economic recovery, land ministry data showed Tuesday.

The growth rate accelerated from last year's 1.4 pct.

Amid the continued nationwide price growth, the average price for residential districts in regional areas, excluding the Tokyo Osaka and Nagoya metropolitan areas and the four major regional cities of Sapporo, Sendai, Hiroshima and Fukuoka, ended a 30-year decline.

By use type, the nationwide average climbed 1.0 pct for residential districts and 2.8 pct for commercial districts. The increase in residential land prices reflected still low mortgage rates and growing housing demand in resort areas. Among commercial districts, areas visited by foreign tourists and hosting new semiconductor plants showed remarkable land price increases.

In central Tokyo, land prices in commercial districts that also include condominiums were pushed up by investments in condominiums, including those by foreigners.

