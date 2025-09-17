Latest "Demon Slayer" Becomes 2nd-Highest Grossing Film in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The latest film in the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" anime franchise hit 33 billion yen in box-office revenue, the second-highest ever in Japan, overtaking Studio Ghibli Inc.'s "Spirited Away."

The first part of the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle" trilogy racked up 33.05 billion yen in revenue in the first 60 days of its release in the country, surpassing 31.68 million yen for "Spirited Away" a 2001 anime, according to its distributor.

"Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," released in 2020, still tops the box-office list in Japan, with 40.75 billion yen.

In North America, the latest Demon Slayer movie, released on Friday, logged 70.6 million dollars on its opening weekend, a record for a Japanese anime.

The Demon Slayer franchise is a story that centers around a boy who fights against demons who killed his family.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]