Seibu Holdings to Acquire U.S. Brand Ace Hotels

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Seibu Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it will buy out New York-based Ace Group International LLC, the operator of U.S. brand Ace Hotels, for up to 90 million dollars.

Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc., a Tokyo-based operating unit of the holding company, will acquire all shares in Ace Group through a new company set up in New York. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Through the acquisition, the Seibu group intends to enhance the international competitiveness of its hotel business.

"By leveraging the strengths (of each side), we will expand into more regions to accelerate our global expansion," Seibu Holdings Chairman Takashi Goto told a press conference in Tokyo the same day.

The first Ace Hotel was opened in Seattle in 1999, and there are a total of eight Ace Hotels currently around the world, including in Toronto and Kyoto, western Japan. With the acquisition, the number of Seibu group hotels in and outside Japan will rise to 94.

