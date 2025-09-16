Japan, EU to Boost Economic Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the European Union agreed Tuesday to strengthen cooperation on economic security and free trade in response to challenges such as the high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and their dependence on critical minerals from China.

The policy was affirmed at a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and European Commission Executive Vice President Stephane Sejourne, who is in charge of industrial strategy.

In July, Japan and the EU launched a comprehensive alliance to enhance cooperation on trade, economic security and innovation.

"It is important to promote cooperation in the formation of economic policies and international rules, as well as concrete cooperation between Japanese and European companies in strategic fields as two pillars," Ishiba said.

The time has come to further deepen the cooperative relationship between Japan and the EU, Sejourne replied.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]