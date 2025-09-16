Japan, Serbia Leaders Agree to Conclude Investment Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday reached an effective agreement on the conclusion of a bilateral investment pact.

At the day's meeting held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Ishiba told Vucic that he hopes to further economic cooperation between the two nations.

Vucic said that Serbia will welcome investments from Japan.

With the global situation increasingly severe mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ishiba said that Japan aims to strengthen its ties with Serbia, which he called a cornerstone of the Western Balkans.

The two leaders agreed to continue dialogue between their governments.

