Shibaura Electronics Agrees to Tender Offer by Yageo

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese sensor maker Shibaura Electronics Co. said Tuesday that it supports a tender offer launched by Taiwanese electronic parts producer Yageo Corp.

Shibaura Electronics, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Standard section, advised its shareholders to sell their stakes in the tender offer, which is set to end Thursday.

The Japanese company, which previously withheld expressing its opinion about Yageo’s action, said it concluded that coming under the aegis of the Taiwanese firm would produce effects such as enhancing its overseas operations and expanding its product lineups.

The two companies agreed Tuesday that Shibaura Electronics will retain its corporate personality after the planned takeover and that Yageo will respect the target company’s management independence as much as possible.

They also confirmed that Shibaura Electronics’ employment will be maintained.

