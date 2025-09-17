Alaska LNG Project May Receive Japanese Funding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Liquefied natural gas development in Alaska is one of potential U.S. projects that would receive Japanese funding under a trade agreement between the two countries after Washington lowered its tariffs on Japanese products.

The Japanese government welcomed Tuesday’s reductions by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in its reciprocal and automotive tariffs on Japan.

“We welcome (the cuts) as steady progress in implementing the agreement,” Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s economic revitalization minister and chief negotiator in tariff talks with the United States, told a press conference on Tuesday.

In return, Japan will have to deliver on its pledge under the trade agreement to provide the United States with 550 billion dollars in investment and loans.

The agreement calls for Trump to select programs from a list of projects proposed by a panel composed exclusively of U.S. members. Japan is allowed to communicate its conditions, such as being unable to provide funding for projects that do not involve Japanese companies, through a bilateral consultation committee.

