KKR Acquires Japanese Insurance Distributor

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--U.S. private equity firm KKR said Tuesday that it has acquired Hoken Minaoshi Hompo Group Inc., a Japanese insurance distributor.

KKR acquired Hoken Minaoshi Hompo shares from Advantage Partners Pte. Ltd., a Japanese private equity company, for an undisclosed amount.

"We see significant opportunities for the company to strengthen its platform and better serve the diverse needs of customers," Hirofumi Hirano, CEO of KKR Japan, said in a statement.

Hoken Minaoshi Hompo offers insurance products from over 40 companies and operates more than 350 outlets across Japan. It also provides consultation services for housing loans and nursing care.

