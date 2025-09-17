Japan Protests South Korean Marine Survey near Takeshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government lodged a strong protest Tuesday over a South Korean marine survey in Japan’s exclusive economic zone around Takeshima, islets in the Sea of Japan controlled by Seoul and claimed by Tokyo.

The protest was conveyed by Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, to Kim Jang-hyun, deputy chief of mission of the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo.

The Japanese ministry said that the country confirmed that a South Korean marine research ship was throwing what appeared to be a wire into the sea near Takeshima, known as Dokdo in South Korea.

