JAL to Punish Pres., 36 Others over Pilot Drinking Scandal

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines said Wednesday that it has decided to cut the remuneration of President Mitsuko Tottori and 36 other executives over a scandal involving a captain who drank excessively in Hawaii prior to his duties.

JAL dismissed the 64-year-old captain last Thursday as a disciplinary measure, the airline said.

Tottori’s monthly salary will be cut by 30 pct for two months. Managing Executive Officer Yukio Nakagawa, who also serves as chief safety officer, and Masaki Minami, who is in charge of flight operations, will have their pay reduced by 20 pct for one month. The remaining 34 executive officials will see their pay slashed by 10 pct for one month.

According to JAL, the captain who was assigned to pilot a flight to Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, from Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug. 28 drank three bottles of beer containing 9.5 pct alcohol on the previous day. This resulted in delays of up to 18 and a half hours for three flights.

On Sept. 10, the transport ministry issued a stern warning to JAL for inadequate internal management and supervision regarding alcohol consumption. Administrative penalties against the former captain are also under consideration.

