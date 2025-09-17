Japan Govt Expresses Regret on Unresolved N. Korea Abductions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government expressed regret on Wednesday for not yet achieving the returns of some Japanese nationals that were abducted by North Korea, since Pyongyang apologized to Tokyo over the issue at a bilateral summit meeting in September 2002.

"It's regrettable that no one has returned to Japan since five abductees came back (in October 2002)," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said. "We're very sorry."

"The abduction issue, which has a time limit, is a humanitarian problem that shouldn't be handled in a halfhearted way," he said, referring to the aging victims and their families. Hayashi emphasized that the government will tackle the issue decisively as a top priority to achieve the returns of all of the abductees as soon as possible.

