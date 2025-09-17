Ohtani Becomes 6th MLB Player to Hit 50 Homers for 2 Yrs in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani became Tuesday the sixth player in U.S. Major League Baseball history to hit 50 home runs in back-to-back seasons.

Starting off the game against the Philadelphia Phillies as both pitcher and designated hitter, the Japanese two-way sensation hit a solo homer in the eighth inning. He was replaced as pitcher after throwing five hitless innings.

Last year, Ohtani became the first MLB player ever to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season, rounding out the 2024 season with 54 homers and 59 steals.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]