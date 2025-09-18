Japan Telecom Carriers Moving to Raise Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese telecommunications companies are gradually moving to raise rates amid swelling personnel and other costs, marking a shift from government-led price cuts that began in 2020.

Desperate to gain subscribers' understanding of price hikes, the telecom carriers have improved network and other service qualities and offered extra services.

KDDI Corp. in August this year lifted rates in its existing price plans for its mainstay "au" mobile phone service by up to 330 yen per month.

Meanwhile, KDDI underlines higher network quality allowing connections even in areas outside its own service range, such as mountainous areas, by expanding its service for direct linkups between smartphones and the Starlink satellite communication network operated by U.S. company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX.

NTT Docomo Inc. in June launched a high-price smartphone plan granting subscribers free access to sports video streaming service DAZN. Starting in October, Rakuten Mobile Inc. will offer a package plan offering access to U-Next Co.'s video streaming service.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]