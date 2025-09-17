Nippon Ishin Calls for Cap on Share of Foreigners in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Wednesday compiled a proposal for policy measures on foreign people, featuring a plan to set an upper limit on the proportion of foreigners in Japan's total population.

The proposal also includes stricter screenings for granting Japanese citizenship to foreigners and the creation of a system to revoke Japanese nationality from naturalized citizens.

Nippon Ishin will submit the proposal to Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki on Friday.

The party stopped short of including a specific figure for the upper limit.

"It is necessary to keep the proportion as low as possible," Nippon Ishin co-head Fumitake Fujita told a press conference.

