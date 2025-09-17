Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit Record 3.42 M. in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 17 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in August jumped 16.9 pct from a year before to 3,428,000, a record high for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The latest figure topped 3 million for the first time for the month of August, thanks to an increase in travelers during school holidays. The visitor tally was pushed higher by visitors from mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors from Hong Kong, where rumors of a possible earthquake in Japan spread on social media, decreased from a year before for the fourth consecutive month.

By country or region, mainland China had the largest number of visitors to Japan, at 1,018,600, up 36.5 pct, followed by South Korea at 660,900, up 8.0 pct, Taiwan at 620,700, up 10.0 pct, and Hong Kong at 226,100, down 8.3 pct.

The cumulative number of visitors from mainland China in January-August exceeded 6.71 million, surging 46.1 pct.

